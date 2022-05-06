 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $468,000

Pride of ownership at its finest! Stepping into this beautiful three bedroom, three bath home you are greeted with an extravagant entryway that will make you feel right at home. This home is featured with porcelain tile, crown molding, and many more high end features, you will be in awe! The downstairs offers an office area, powder room, great room, and expansive open concert kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is equipped with high end stainless appliances, an expansive island, granite countertops, and A huge amount of storage. Walking upstairs you'll be delighted with the huge loft area that will be a great entertaining space! The primary suite is massive with a spa-like bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard boasts of privacy and space!

