3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $500,000

Lovely home located on premium lot in Saguaro Bloom, enter first through wrought iron gate and security door. A unique & functional floor plan for those that like a foyer that beckons you to an OPEN & BRIGHT great room. This 2241 sq ft home has a large great room, open den area and bonus living room, creating lots of extra space! In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, Frigidaire appliances, 5 burner gas range with microwave above. Energy star certified. Extra large island with plenty of space for stools. The kitchen opens to the dining area and large great room with views of the surrounding Twin Peak mountains. The master suite in this split floor plan has dual vanity, a roomy shower and spacious walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the other full bathroom. All bedrooms