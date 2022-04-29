Lovely home located on premium lot in Saguaro Bloom, enter first through wrought iron gate and security door. A unique & functional floor plan for those that like a foyer that beckons you to an OPEN & BRIGHT great room. This 2241 sq ft home has a large great room, open den area and bonus living room, creating lots of extra space! In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, Frigidaire appliances, 5 burner gas range with microwave above. Energy star certified. Extra large island with plenty of space for stools. The kitchen opens to the dining area and large great room with views of the surrounding Twin Peak mountains. The master suite in this split floor plan has dual vanity, a roomy shower and spacious walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the other full bathroom. All bedrooms
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The Corbett building in downtown Tucson is being renovated, with a hotel and apartments planned for the future.
With new home prices soaring, development of new housing communities for renters only is growing across the Tucson market.
Tucson is ahead of the curve this year as 100-degree weather is typically seen for the first time around May 25.
The shooting happened early Friday morning during a confrontation between two groups, police say.
A bobcat kitten found a snake in the backyard of a Tucson home and couldn't resist a tussle. The bobcat was born several months prior near the…
Three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left one man dead and the intended robbery victim injured on Tucson's north side.
The nation's second-ranked player in 2023 already posted a list of finalists.
The motorcyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle who failed to yield while making a left turn, Tucson police said.
A 51-year-old woman was killed by an impaired driver Sunday night while attempting to cross mid-block on Tucson's east side.
Richard Jefferson's longtime assistant sentenced to prison, ordered to pay nearly $5M after defrauding ex-Cat
Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46 and a former Chandler resident, was sentenced Tuesday by a U.S. District Court Judge.