3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $540,000

Stunning home with incredible views, a pool, owned solar & with all the bells and whistles in upgrades! Large premium lot! Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, large walk-In pantry, gorgeous custom cabinetry, & an island. Its the perfect floor plan- downstairs is the den, a huge great room, dining area & kitchen. Upstairs there's a huge loft in addition to the bedrooms. The primary suite boasts a stunning chandelier, huge walk in closet, walk in shower, dual vanities & so much more!Every detail of the backyard oasis has been planned & executed perfectly for your enjoyment. The huge backyard has a pool & travertine decking, a large covered patio & low care landscaping (Astro turf , desert plantings & the drip system). This home is a must see!

