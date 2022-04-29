 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $549,900

Striking 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Saguaro Springs Subdivision. Great location close to schools, shopping and dining. This home has been updated with a fresh coat of paint throughout. Living room and family room. Kitchen features naturally stained cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Backyard features covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Don't miss this one!

