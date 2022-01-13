 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $550,000

Enjoy desert & Mountain views from your backyard,kitchen and family room. This is a move-in ready 3bed/2bath home in coveted Dove Mountain. Many things set this home apart from the others including the larger .27 of an acre lot which gives you room to add your own pool. David Baird built this home with steel frame and brick vs the traditional wood frame. Most of the windows and doors are new and carry a warranty. The HVAC system was replaced three years ago. The Great room floorplan has a dining/family room/breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Wood cabinetry, tiled counter tops and stainless appliances are all in excellent condition. 4 burner gas cooktop,pantry,French door refrigerator & a view from your sink complete the kitchen. Separate laundry room, 2 foot

