Brand new upgraded home in prestigious, gated Boulder Pass @ Dove Mnt is ready to be called your own! Well appointed, never live in, new construction home is loaded with upgrades! 10ft ceilings, 8ft doors, French doors off den, elegant tile, blinds & ceiling fans through out. Gourmet kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, slab granite, custom backsplash to ceiling, SS appliances, wall ovens, 36'' gas cooktop, ss hood, pendant lighting, additional windows and morning room added! Owners suite features large bay window, ensuite with custom tile shower & tub, dual sinks. Pool sized lot, backs open space w/ view fencing; incredible mountain views in every direction. Private gated community, quick walk up your street to the Dove Mnt Golf Club and The Ritz Carlton. High desert living at its finest!!
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pizzeria and brewery run by firefighters will open this fall, the restaurant's fourth location in the Tucson-area.
- Updated
Moisture from remnants of tropical storm could push Tucson's monsoon rainfall total into record books.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A recently adopted German shepherd mix escaped from his Tucson home, trekking miles back to the animal shelter across town.
- Updated
Father, two other men, went to Mesquite Elementary School to confront principal. Men carried zip ties and said in livestream they were prepared to make a citizen's arrest.
- Updated
Si deseas viajar a México en tu propio vehículo este fin de semana largo, ten presentes los requisitos para que evites multas a tu llegada. ¡Buen viaje!
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Whether you're looking for WWII flight suits, midcentury furniture or "He-Man" action figures, these Tucson antique fairs have something for you. Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Vintage comic books, Native American collectibles, art glass and antique photos will be among finds at Tucson auction house.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: August’s storms pushed Tucson's total monsoon rainfall to 12.08 inches. Here's how much more rain we need to break the record.