3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $599,000

Why build when you can *move right in* to this gorgeous 2021 Sycamore plan by Mattamy in prestigious Dove Mountain. This beauty has barely been lived in! Seller's work transfer can be your gain. The North facing backyard has natural desert behind. Many upgrades incl. huge kitchen island w/ gorgeous granite counters, upgraded cabinets, Energy Star Appliances + 4k fridge + Washer/Dryer. Seller also installed 5k wood shutters + 3k epoxy garage floor. Lovely split floor plan w/ 3 *true bedrooms. Primary suite features large walk-in rain shower and dual vanity. Granite counters in all bathrooms. The backyard is a blank slate; build a pool or create your own personal outdoor living space. ''The Gallery '' Golf memberships available. Seller offering **5k credit towards landscape or rate buy down*