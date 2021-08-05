 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $599,900

Brand new upgraded home in prestigious, gated Boulder Pass @ Dove Mnt is ready to be called your own! Well appointed, never live in, new construction home is loaded with upgrades! 10ft ceilings, 8ft doors, French doors off den, elegant tile, blinds & ceiling fans through out. Gourmet kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, slab granite, custom backsplash to ceiling, SS appliances, wall ovens, 36'' gas cooktop, ss hood, pendant lighting, additional windows and morning room added! Owners suite features large bay window, ensuite with custom tile shower & tub, dual sinks. Pool sized lot, backs open space w/ view fencing; incredible mountain views in every direction. Private gated community, quick walk up your street to the Dove Mnt Golf Club and The Ritz Carlton. High desert living at its finest!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News