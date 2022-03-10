 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $630,000

Welcome to this luxurious home located in the beautiful Boulder Pass community at Dove Mountain! Absolutely exquisite upgrades, this home is sure to exceed your expectations. Enter to discover a bright and inviting great room open to a comfortable dining area and gourmet ''Super Kitchen''. The fabulous entertainer's kitchen boasts top of the line Monogram SS appliances including an impressive 6-burner stove with double oven and commercial grade hood range with a pot filler faucet. Additional features include a sleek built-in refrigerator, wine cooler, large microwave, upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, and an expansive center island. Serene master bedroom includes his & her walk-in closets, executive height double vanity, and gorgeous walk-in shower complete with rainf

