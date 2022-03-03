Popular Panorama floor plan, bright and open with sweeping views of the desert. Gourmet kitchen complete with breakfast nook with bay window, 5-burner gas stove-top, wall oven/microwave combo, stainless hood and upgraded granite throughout. Off kitchen coffee/cocktail bar with spacious walk-in pantry. Master bedroom has bay window area, coffered ceiling with crown molding. Master bath boasts large walk-in spa niche shower with rain shower head and upgraded tile. All bedrooms have walk-in closet. 8 foot doors, modern wood-look tile. Beautiful, easy care, over-sized yard complete with heated pool/spa and in floor cleaning system. Please see highlight document in MLS for all upgrades and features.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $649,900
