3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

VIEWS VIEWS -- EAST facing back with awesome views of the Catalina Mountains- Watch the mountains turn pink! Lots of beautiful desert vegetation including saguaros to enjoy.3 bedrooms (1 is currently used as office w/ closet), office/art room, great room, kitchen/dining, 2 1/2 baths for lots of entertaining enjoyment Large covered patio to enjoy the views and shaded in the afternoon/eveningsSwim in the lovely pool and enjoy the landscaped backyard.- See features list attached-Large Homesite .56 acres goes beyond the wrought iron view fencing