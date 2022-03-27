 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

Beautiful home in Tangerine Crossing, this home has all the features you will want. Spacious great room, dining area and kitchen with huge island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless gas stove, dual oven and custom fridge. Butler's pantry features more cabinetry, granite counters, prep sink and pantry. Formal dining room could also be used a home office with double door entry. Upstairs is just as spectacular with large open loft, laundry room, large main bath, 2 spacious bedrooms and huge primary suite with dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Tile floors on lower level and upgraded carpet upstairs, and ceiling fans in every room. Backyard has large covered patio, brick open patio, and small artificial turf area.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News