Welcome Home to Gated Subdivision of Boulder Bridge Pass in the Highly Sought after Community of Dove Mountain. This Richmond American Home built in 2020 is move in ready. 3 bedrooms + Teen Room & Office/Den, 2.5 Baths + 2 Car Garage. With Attention to Detail in this Energy Efficient Home around every corner including, Open Greatroom to Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, 2 Walk-in Pantries and Oversized Kitchen Island. 10ft Ceilings & Plantation Shutters throughout. Private Master Suite w/Views, Master Bath featuring Oversized Shower with Two Shower Heads & Dual Sinks. Backyard Oasis & Mountain Views await, Wrought Iron View Fencing, Covered Patio with Brick Pavers, Gorgeous Gas Firepit & Artificial Turf.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $675,000
