3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $676,466

Buyer can make changes to current selections. Home is under-construction. All photos are of the Model Home. Brady Ranch Plan with the most sought after features! Three En-Suite Bedrooms, Tile throughout home with Knotty Alder Toffee full overlay cabinets! Situated high up in the neighborhood surrounded by Tortolita Mountain Park and a 27 Hole Jack Nicklaus ''Signature'' Golf course! Included are three En-Suite Bedrooms., a Fireplace, stunning kitchen layout with two islands for guest to gather around! Miramonte known for their ''Quality'' construction with 2X6 exterior walls, blown in wall insulation and foam at the roof deck, all baths have granite tops, Kohler sinks and custom tile in the shower and baths. All pictures are of the Model Home.