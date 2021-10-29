 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $688,500

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $688,500

Exquisite home, impressive curb appeal, cul-de-sac location, with countless upgrades could be yours! Immaculate interior boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a den and 3 car garage. Entering thru a decorative wrought iron door you appreciate a striking circular foyer that leads to a large open living area. The beautiful gourmet kitchen boasts beautiful quartz island, S/S Kitchen Aid appliances including 2 built-in convection ovens and a built-in convection microwave. 5 burner gas cooktop, upgraded range hood. A massive walk-in pantry w/ loads of storage space and cabinetry. Additional kitchen features include a RO drinking system, Kohler cast iron sink, sink access push button garbage disposal, upgraded cabinets offer soft close doors and pull-out shelves. Spacious light and bright great

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News