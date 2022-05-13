BRAND NEW HOME JUST STARTING CONSTRUCTION! Miramonte Homes Brady Design an extremely popular great room open plan. Open kitchen featuring two large islands for entertaining. Formal dining area, large den with extra storage closet. Great room with 12' ceilings and a ''Cosmo'' linear fireplace. Master Suite with separate vanities, tiled roll-in shower and garden tub. Two additional guest rooms both En-suite baths, 2 X 6 exterior construction, synthetic plaster exterior, fire suppression system and time for the buyer to make interior selections! Hiking trails abound, membership available through Club 63 offering 63 holes of golf, or a Sports Club membership. ALL P[ICTURES ARE OF THE FORMER MODEL HOME.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $699,056
