 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $699,056

  • Updated

BRAND NEW HOME JUST STARTING CONSTRUCTION! Miramonte Homes Brady Design an extremely popular great room open plan. Open kitchen featuring two large islands for entertaining. Formal dining area, large den with extra storage closet. Great room with 12' ceilings and a ''Cosmo'' linear fireplace. Master Suite with separate vanities, tiled roll-in shower and garden tub. Two additional guest rooms both En-suite baths, 2 X 6 exterior construction, synthetic plaster exterior, fire suppression system and time for the buyer to make interior selections! Hiking trails abound, membership available through Club 63 offering 63 holes of golf, or a Sports Club membership. ALL P[ICTURES ARE OF THE FORMER MODEL HOME.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News