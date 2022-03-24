 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $700,000

VIEWS VIEWS -- EAST facing back with awesome views of the Catalina Mountains- Watch the mountains turn pink! Lots of beautiful desert vegetation including saguaros to enjoy.3 bedrooms (1 is currently used as office w/ closet), office/art room, great room, kitchen/dining, 2 1/2 baths for lots of entertaining enjoyment Large covered patio to enjoy the views and shaded in the afternoon/eveningsSwim in the lovely pool and enjoy the landscaped backyard.- See features list attached- Roof replaced in 2021-Large Homesite .56 acres goes beyond the wrought iron view fencing

