Welcome Home to Gated Subdivision of Boulder Bridge Pass in the Highly Sought after Community of Dove Mountain. This Richmond American Home built in 2020 is move in ready. 3 bedrooms + Teen Room & Office/Den, 2.5 Baths + 2 Car Garage. With Attention to Detail in this Energy Efficient Home around every corner including, Open Greatroom to Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, 2 Walk-in Pantries and Oversized Kitchen Island. 10ft Ceilings & Plantation Shutters throughout. Private Master Suite w/Views, Master Bath featuring Oversized Shower with Two Shower Heads & Dual Sinks. Backyard Oasis & Mountain Views await, Wrought Iron View Fencing, Covered Patio with Brick Pavers, Gorgeous Gas Firepit & Artificial Turf.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Senate and contractor Cyber Ninjas have failed to comply with judge's orders that they produce public records about the election audit, court is told.
- Updated
- 14 min to read
For Star subscribers: The ongoing water crisis in the Willcox Basin worsens every year, and no person or agency has figured out a solution. Lives are being upended.
- Updated
Proposal is city effort to increase affordable housing, help families keep loved ones close to home.
- Updated
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As students flock to high-priced housing near campus, outlying complexes that served them are switching up their clientele.
- Updated
The rare succulent is limited in numbers and faces threats including drought, wildfires, plant collectors and a proposed copper mine.
- Updated
Troopers were called to the westbound off-ramp about 8 a.m. and traffic was still moving slow in the area hours after the crash.
- Updated
"It is more than we receive on vaccines, masks, border issues, refugees,'' says spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey. "This tops the level of constituent interest those issues have.''
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Arizona's urban hospitals are too full — mostly with non-vaccinated COVID patients — to accept transfers of critically ill patients from rural facilities. The crisis nearly cost a Bisbee woman her life. She says of the doctor who found a way to save her: "That guy is my hero."
- Updated
The new law — and numerous other ones also ruled to be unconstitutional — must not take effect Wednesday, Sept. 29, as scheduled, the judge said.