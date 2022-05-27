3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $725,000

Better than a model!! Professionally decorated and barely lived in! This home has every upgrade you can think of! From luxe cabinetry, high end granite and stainless steel appliances, to extensive custom lighting and accent lights, to stone and tile work, custom built in closet organization (even in guest rooms), custom built ins (including garage), and even motorized window coverings (please use remote to open). This one of a kind home is situated on a premium lot with open desert and mountain views. The backyard is professionally landscaped with flagstone, a fire-pit, built in BBQ and lots of accent lighting. There is a large covered patio to enjoy the outdoors year round! The garage has extensive custom built in storage, a sink and epoxy coated floor.