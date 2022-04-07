3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $822,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Select the Sedona Floorplan illustrated here that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus powder room, open den, with 3 car garage, or select from several other floorplans available. 12' ceilings in main living area, 10' throughout, upgraded standards make Insight Homes unique in our semi-custom construction. Excellent cabintry, granite or quartz choices, SS GE Monogram appliances and so much more. Visit our models at La Canada Ridge. Lot premiums not included in base price.