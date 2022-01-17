 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mt. Lemmon - $659,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mt. Lemmon - $659,000

created by dji camera

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! If you like to sit on the deck looking out to BEAUTIFUL mt views with the cool mt breeze then this is your cabin. The main floor has the kitchen/living room with a open floor plan, and a half bath, large deck that over looks mile and miles to San Pedro and Bigelow. Middle floor has two carpeted bedrooms and a full bath with a nice covered deck as well as another open deck. Third floor has a extra room/bedroom/den, great place to sit and be creative. Large interlocking brick pavers parking area, as well as interlocking retaining wall. Cabin is being sold furnished minus a few items. Cabin is on a large lot of 16k sq ft in the desirable Loma Linda with year around access. Plenty of full grown Ponderosa surround the cabin,

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News