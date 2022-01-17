VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! If you like to sit on the deck looking out to BEAUTIFUL mt views with the cool mt breeze then this is your cabin. The main floor has the kitchen/living room with a open floor plan, and a half bath, large deck that over looks mile and miles to San Pedro and Bigelow. Middle floor has two carpeted bedrooms and a full bath with a nice covered deck as well as another open deck. Third floor has a extra room/bedroom/den, great place to sit and be creative. Large interlocking brick pavers parking area, as well as interlocking retaining wall. Cabin is being sold furnished minus a few items. Cabin is on a large lot of 16k sq ft in the desirable Loma Linda with year around access. Plenty of full grown Ponderosa surround the cabin,
3 Bedroom Home in Mt. Lemmon - $659,000
