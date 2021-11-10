 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $299,000

Welcome to this 1930 turn-key charmer! This freshly painted home with updated countertops, a new 40 gal water heater, high ceilings, and inviting porches is nestled in the heart of Oracle just down the street from the city park. The 700 sq ft detached garage is a mechanic or woodworker's dream! This unique floorplan could be perfect for multigenerational living or a housemate. Enjoy the beauty of Southern AZ from your front porch or get adventurous! Hike Oracle and Catalina State Parks, off-road at Charouleau Gap, mountain bike the AZT, or gaze at the Milky Way in your own backyard. Biosphere 2, Arizona Zipline Adventures, and the Oracle Patio Cafe all offer other opportunities for fun!

