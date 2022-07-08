3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,030,327

This uber popular Acacia Floorplan will be move in ready Q4 2022! This stunning home has been intentionally designed by our in-house design team and highlights a gourmet kitchen, Upscale Laundry Room with sink, luxury quartz counters and cabinets throughout the home, a 3-car garage and all Bedrooms are on-suites with spacious walk-in closets. WoW! The backyard has a panoramic view of the sunset and Tortolita Mountains Do not wait to visit this home and make it yours! is conceptional and may not depict the exact final product.