Gorgeous Brand New Contemporary Home tucked behind the gates of Stone Canyon in the coveted Enclave. Well-built by Fairfield Homes offering the style and layout you've been looking for. This sophisticated home opens up to an impressive great room with soaring 12' ceilings and 10' sliding glass doors creating the indoor/ outdoor living experience AZ weather beckons for. Professionally designed with high end finishes and top of the line SS appliances. Located within walking distance to the Clubhouse, Driving Range and state -of- the- art Health and Fitness Center.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,080,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The two Donut Wheel locations are owned and operated separately. One will close at the end of the month and the other has already shut its doors.
For Star subscribers: The 88-year-old hotel with 102 rooms in midtown Tucson has been sold to Chicago investors.
For Star subscribers: Restaurants, shops and live music are planned on newly widened section of East Broadway.
For Star subscribers: The online retailer closed or canceled plans for more than 25 warehouses around the country last month.
A data breach in May could have leaked individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers and passport numbers.
For the first time ever, five Ronstadt family ensembles will share the stage in a benefit concert for Jewish Family & Children's Services of Southern Arizona.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend? Film festivals, reading to shelter pets, fiesta with drinks, music and tacos, a plant fair, an aqua pumpkin patch, UA Band Day, and lots more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
The lawsuit, the second filed by Mexico, targets gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the weapons across the border.
For Star subscribers: The folks behind Borderlands Brewing are teaming with Tucson Chef Maria Mazon on another restaurant concept that will feature a speakeasy.
Two Hands Corn Dogs, a national chain operated by a Tucsonan, is opening its first Tucson, Arizona location this Wednesday. The Korean corn dogs are coated in toppings like potatoes, Hot Cheetos and rice puffs.