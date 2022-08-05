3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,142,860

Only 3 lots left in the prestigious Enclave Community at Stone Canyon, one of AZ premier golf-course communities! This thoughtfully designed floor plan, built by Fairfield Homes, features an impressive, open concept with soaring ceilings and huge sliding glass doors. Providing 3 spacious bedrooms each with their own ensuite, a large office and 3 car garage. Consult with the interior designer to customize your interior and exterior selections to best fit your lifestyle!Conveniently located within walking distance to the Health & Fitness Club, Clubhouse and Championship Golf Course. For more information or to schedule an appointment contact the listing agent today!