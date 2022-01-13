OPEN 1/16 SUN 2-4! Luxurious custom hm on an elevated 1.19 AC lot w/ unbeatable privacy & views! Fully remodeled in '21, this hm showcases a chef's dream kitchen w/ massive island, 6 burner gas range, pot filler, wine fridge & endless storage. Enjoy resort style mstr suite boasting a wet room w/ dual rain heads & soaking tub, thick cut marble double vanity & huge walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings & oversized windows let you experience mountains' changing colors & breathtaking sunrises/sunsets. Family rm offers built-in bookshelves & a cozy gas f/p. Bdrm 2 acts as second master w/ stunning Catalina views & attached bath. Spacious bdrm 3 & oversized 2 car garage w/ large storage rm complete the main house. Addition has two bonus rms, one w/ its own exterior entry door. Perfect hm office & gym
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,195,000
