Like new, 2019 Built Home in Stone Gate within the prestigious guard gated community of Stone Canyon. Contemporary, light & bright home features a split floor plan with 3 bed + office, 3.5 baths, extra bonus room, & 4 car garage. Designer touches have been added throughout including upgraded light fixtures & fans, built-in bookshelves in living room, built in storage in mud room, custom barn doors, designer wallpaper, drapery, & so much more. 4th car garage converted to a 252 sq. ft office space with custom built-in desk, door, windows & mini-split unit to keep you cool all summer. Stunning gourmet kitchen with upscale appliances & an oversized island, perfect for entertaining! Glass sliders in the great room encompass outdoor/indoor living with a generous sized covered patio. Low Care
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,275,000
