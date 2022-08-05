Discover the elegance of The Enclave at Stone Canyon in one of Southern Arizona's most sought-after communities built around the world class Jay Morrish designed golf course. Located on the first fairway, the home features a seamless and balanced open floor plan w/ smooth transitions between rooms, maximizing golf course, mountain, and sunset views. Highlights include designer ceiling fans, LED gas fireplace, soaring ceilings, & high-end finishes throughout the 3 bedroom plus den home. Abundant natural light fills the great room thru the full wall sliding glass door that blurs the lines between indoors/outdoors. Entertain guests in the Chef's kitchen, featuring Jenn Air appliances, spacious pantry, custom cabinets, granite counters, and enormous island. The master suite features golf cou
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Barnes posted a short message on her social media feeds on Wednesday night, saying that she was in the hospital.
For Star subscribers: After what looks to be a surprise GOP primary win, Democrats think they have a chance to win the state Senate seat in Legislative District 17.
For Star subscribers: Use our interactive map to see how much rain Tucson’s monsoon has dropped — so far — near you.
For Star subscribers: A jaguar known as El Jefe last photographed in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson in 2015, is the same cat photographed in November in Sonora, conservation groups say.
The arson suspect in the July 17 fire that caused millions of dollars in damage to Salpointe Catholic High School has no known affiliation with the school, officials said Monday.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Senate District 18 put a climate change activist on the November ballot.
Where to buy flour tortillas, Tucson's most iconic cultural marker. 18 tortillerías de harina, mapped
Flour tortillas are synonymous with Tucson, Arizona. Here are 18 local places to find them.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this month? Margarita championship, monsoon plant sale, events at the Botanical Gardens, craft workshops, beer festival, and we say goodbye to some summer favorites. Plus, more in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas!
Several towns around Tucson had council races.
For Star subscribers: Among Tucson Unified School District high schools, Catalina had the biggest increase, and Rincon the biggest decrease, in the percentage of seniors who graduated this year compared to pre-pandemic years.