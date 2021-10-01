 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,365,000

You'll love every element of this new build in the highly sought after, gated treasure of a development... Stone Canyon. Situated high in Oro Valley, a community ranked repeatedly as ''one of the safest cities in AZ''. Stone Canyon is also ranked among the top 100 residential golf courses in the country making it an excellent investment not just into your real estate portfolio but also into your golf game. Luxury living at its finest with 3 bedrooms each w/ their own en-suite, open concept Great Room w/ 10 ft sliding glass doors that lead you to your private backyard. Designer kitchen features a voluminous island, Jenn Air SS

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News