3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,390,000

This exquisite Stone Canyon home rests on 2 acres, offering incredible unobstructed Catalina Mountain views, city lights, & end of street cul-de-sac peace and quiet. Saguaro cacti abound. Stone Canyon amenities include world class golf, a restaurant, Health/Fitness Center, pool & guard gate entrance. The kitchen has Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances; the granite counter tops are exceptionally beautiful. Note the central vac, the two master bedrooms & 16' ceilings. All floors are natural stone except wood-like ceramic tile in the bedrooms. Both front & back patios feature open flame ambience (see the Big Green Egg smoker!). Note the self cleaning PebbleTec pool, waterfall slots & the stunning negative edge in-pool spa. Most furniture is available. Truly, a remarkable home to be proud of

