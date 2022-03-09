If you are looking for a peaceful retreat this luxurious home has your needs covered! Located in Oro Valley Heights! Delightful curb appeal with front patio for you to relax in! Immaculate interior has fresh neutral palette, decorative light fixtures, travertine tile flooring, & several glass sliding-doors leading outside. Two-way fireplace separates living areas. Gourmet eat-in kitchen is equipped w/SS appliances, cabinets w/crown moulding, stylish tile backsplash, huge island w/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, wet-bar, & granite counters. Primary retreat showcases huge windows w/incredible views, double-door entry, romantic fireplace, patio access, walk-in closet, and a deluxe ensuite w/mosaic backsplash in both sinks & a lavish tub you'll love. Finished basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson's El Charro is kicking off its centennial celebration with the opening of a new downtown restaurant, The Monica.
- Updated
Senate will vote on making it legal for business owners and their employees to kill people who are damaging or defacing their property.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tesla is opening its first Tucson dealership as new electric vehicle inventory is scarce locally and around the nation.
- Updated
"The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll," a retail broker said of the theater's closing.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Researchers will use a nontoxic dye to help show whether sunlight can destroy various chemical compounds in the Tucson river water, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products.
- Updated
The Rillito Park Foundation decided Thursday to form a panel made up of experts in and outside of the racing industry to take a serious look at what Rillito can do to make it better.
- Updated
Check out this list of events happening in March 2022 in the Tucson area, including Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. Find favorites such as the Tucson Festival of Books and Cyclovia, plus live music, local markets, workshops, stargazing, a wine festival and more.
- Updated
Hotel occupancy, one indicator, has improved so much in Tucson that “we're blown away, to be honest,” says the CEO of Visit Tucson.
- Updated
Fencing can alter or cut off the movement of mule deer, bighorn sheep and javelina between the Tucson Mountains and ranges to the west.
- Updated
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a pickup truck carrying people in its bed smashed into trees.