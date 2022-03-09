 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,399,000

If you are looking for a peaceful retreat this luxurious home has your needs covered! Located in Oro Valley Heights! Delightful curb appeal with front patio for you to relax in! Immaculate interior has fresh neutral palette, decorative light fixtures, travertine tile flooring, & several glass sliding-doors leading outside. Two-way fireplace separates living areas. Gourmet eat-in kitchen is equipped w/SS appliances, cabinets w/crown moulding, stylish tile backsplash, huge island w/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, wet-bar, & granite counters. Primary retreat showcases huge windows w/incredible views, double-door entry, romantic fireplace, patio access, walk-in closet, and a deluxe ensuite w/mosaic backsplash in both sinks & a lavish tub you'll love. Finished basement.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News