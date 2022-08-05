Sophisticated, luxury desert living beckons to you at 487 W. Echo Point Pl. This 3,422 sq ft jewel is located within close proximity from the guard gates of the secluded, stunning Stone Canyon community. With soaring ceilings and numerous vast windows purposefully set to invite the desert in, peace and tranquility await from every room.The open design offers a beautiful flow from one space to the next, with oversized sliding glass doorsthat reveal an impeccably manicured, low-maintenance backyard accented by turf, an outdoor BBQ, fire pit and side view of the expansive Catalina Mountains. The expansive covered patio is equipped with electronic shades setting the stage for year round enjoyment. The spacious kitchen, w/ gorgeous granite countertops and SS appliances has a massive
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,429,950
