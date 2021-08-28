 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,450,000

Custom new build in the exclusive guard gated community of Stone Canyon. Arizona's premier golf community offering a luxury living experience like no other! Perfectly appointed on 2.5 acres capturing the sweeping views of the Catalina Mtns! Open concept design with 10ft multi sliders and expansive ceiling heights throughout! This thoughtfully designed concept features an expansive great room + kitchen area , 3 spacious bedrooms each w/ their own ensuite, and a large office/ den. Elegant finishes and upscale appliances provide design + functionality. The expansive outdoor patios set an impressive stage for entertaining and relaxing. For more information or to schedule an appointment contact the listing agent.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News