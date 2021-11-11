 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,975,000

Experience every level of architectural beauty on your spacious 2.12-acre homesite. This exquisite 4,029 sq. ft. home offers the utmost luxury comforts amongst a desertscape oasis. Function meets the grandeur of this large home with three bathrooms, a half bath, studio, office, and great room with a unique view of the surrounding desert and marvelous native saguaros from your back door. Large windows with 10 ft. sliders and high ceilings maximize your unobstructed view of the Catalina Mountains for a fabulous indoor-outdoor living experience.Set in the Stone Canyon gated and exclusive golf course community, this contemporary-styled neighborhood is close to the Health & Fitness Center and Golf Course Clubhouse.

