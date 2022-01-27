 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,995,000

READY TO BREAKGROUND; ORO VALLEY PERMIT APPROVED. Enjoy entertaining in your new home with spectacular Catalina Mountain views from your own backyard! This stunning, new custom home includes first class finishes like Black Forest Colosseum Travertine and glass & black metal garage doors on the exterior of the home. With an abundance of natural light & a layout for easy living & entertaining, the floor plan includes a large multi-slide rear door, dramatic high ceilings, fireplace, double island kitchen and a separate wet bar off the great room with wine refrigerator. There is a guest house option designed to provide an additional 602 sf of bedroom, bathroom, living area & kitchenette.

