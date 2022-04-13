 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,995

Beautiful open bright 3 bedrooms 2 bath home situated in Rancho Vistoso. This property has so much to offer including a formal living room, great room, open concept layout with vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Laundry room with washer and dryer, and upgraded 18'' ceramic tile in main living areas. The kitchen includes a refrigerator dishwasher, built-in microwave, stove, pantry closet, and kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The backyard has a large covered patio and backs to a wash offering more privacy. Enjoy the breathtaking views throughout the neighborhood of the mountains, near by walking paths, and Wildlife Ridge park.

