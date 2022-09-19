 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,150,000

MONTHS AWAY FROM COMPLETION! Enjoy entertaining in your new home with spectacular Catalina Mountain views from your front door, great room, kitchen, bar, master bedroom + This stunning, new custom home includes first class finishes like Black Forest Colosseum Travertine, Dura Supreme Cabinets, Cambria Countertops, glass black metal garage doors + With an abundance of natural light & a layout for easy living & entertaining, the floor plan includes a large multi-slide rear door, dramatic high ceilings, double island kitchen with all Thermador appliances and a separate bar off the great room with Sub Zero wine refrigerator.

