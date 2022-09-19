MONTHS AWAY FROM COMPLETION! Enjoy entertaining in your new home with spectacular Catalina Mountain views from your front door, great room, kitchen, bar, master bedroom + This stunning, new custom home includes first class finishes like Black Forest Colosseum Travertine, Dura Supreme Cabinets, Cambria Countertops, glass black metal garage doors + With an abundance of natural light & a layout for easy living & entertaining, the floor plan includes a large multi-slide rear door, dramatic high ceilings, double island kitchen with all Thermador appliances and a separate bar off the great room with Sub Zero wine refrigerator.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: After years of discussion, the property that was once home to a Tucson monastery now has 292 apartments and nearly all of them are leased.
The company has been struggling with slumping sales and wants to focus on growing digital sales.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend? Lots of markets supporting local artists, free museum admission, Oktoberfest, free concerts in the park, puppy yoga, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
The Wildcats edge the Bison 31-28 to improve to 2-1, exceeding their win total from the past two seasons combined.
Police swept two large gatherings of street races and spectators in Tucson Friday and Saturday night.
For Star subscribers: From the historic El Minuto Mexican restaurant to a storied steakhouse, several Tucson restaurants are hoping to reach the 100-year milestone.
Arizona-North Dakota State storylines: On how the matchup came to be, the UA’s ‘Turnover Sword’ and Cats’ most improved player
A look at five storylines surrounding the Wildcats’ game against the Bison on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Bisbee is a bohemian, former mining town in Southern Arizona. It's also a food destination, with curries, pastries and more that you can't find in Tucson. Here's our guide to eating and playing in Bisbee, AZ.
Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on the UA-NDSU connection, Bison fans' travel plans — and Saturday's winner
The Star's longtime columnist asks — and answers — key questions heading into Saturday night's nonconference game at Arizona Stadium.
Maximino Matascranz was convicted in Pima County for sexual conduct with a minor.