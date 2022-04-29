 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,192,500

  • Updated

Beautiful brand new custom home, on a large 2 acre lot, with luxury features throughout including huge wall of windows to enjoy those gorgeous Catalina Mountain Views! Windows from every room afford sunrise & sunset views throughout this home with the desert landscape. Entertainer's paradise w/ expansive outdoor living areas & resort-style backyard. Home is offering 3 bedrooms with on-suites plus an office & dining room. Modern chef's kitchen w/ sleek cabinetry, waterfall island & luxury appliances. While your home is being built, enjoy the Stone Canyon Club Golf Course

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News