3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,200

Located in the heart of Oro Valley, this beautiful 3bdr/2ba w/Den is minutes to the Oro Valley Marketplace, Innovation Park, Catalina State Park, Oro Valley Hospital and more!This beautiful home features a Formal Living Room/Dining Room, Remodeled Kitchen w/granite counters ,tons of cabinet space, center island, double sinks, pantry, gas stove and stainless steel appliances.The great room overlooking the kitchen is perfect for entertaining.Spacious Master bedroom w/double door, ensuite features tiled walk0in shower.Looking for home office or bonus room? This home has a Den w/French doors off the family room.Split bedroom floorplan, laundry room w/full size W/D, fenced back yard. **Lease break tenant occupied through 3/31/2022

