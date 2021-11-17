 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $3,120,000

Find your paradise in this 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home exquisitely designed by Kevin Howard. This luxurious design features meticulously crafted space engineered to optimize your comfort and showcase the striking views of the Catalina Mountains and Tortolita Mountains from every window. The beauty within and outside coexist as a seeming reflection of one another. Sleek, modern appliances and amenities fit harmoniously with the home's grand design, all nestled into a premiere lot with unobstructed views of the vast natural surroundings of the Sonoran Desert. This property is located in the sought-after Stone Canyon, an exclusive gated community featuring a Health and Fitness Center and Clubhouse as well as tennis, pickle ball, hiking, pools and world- class golf course.

