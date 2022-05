Wonderful 3bed/2bath single family home in beautiful Rancho Vistoso! Enjoy Tucson in this FULLY FURNISHED home just minutes from shopping, entertainment and Catalina State Park (hiking anyone?). 15 minute drive to Oro Valley Aquatic Center and El Conquistador Resort. Beautifully appointed and ready for you to relax! $3300 is PEAK PRICE (Dec-Apr) and tenant is given $200/mo. credit for utilities. Contact agent for off peak rates.BEDS: Queen, Queen & twin trundle