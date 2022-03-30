 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $3,500

Beautiful 3bdr/2ba w/Den in gated/guarded community of La Reserve Oro Valley! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, hospital, hiking, biking and more! Enter into your lovely gated courtyard w/stunning Catalina Mountain views. Inviting Living room w/fireplace, natural light and overlooks sparkling pool. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen area, counter eating and gourmet kitchen w/New SS appliances, double oven, dual sink , tons of cabinet and counter space! Master bedroom w/Beehive FP, Pool access and bonus sitting area. Master bath features soaking tub, walk-in shower, huge closet, extra storage and more! Split bedroom floorplan, 3 car garage, mountain and city views, this home is a Must See! Relax in the spa or take a dip in your Zero edge pool w/stunning mountain/sunset/city views!

