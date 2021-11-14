 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $359,000

AMAZING HOME in desirable Rancho Vistoso with 2 car garage! It offers vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans, open living area with fireplace, and private backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Floorplan features spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar that overlooks great room. Large master-size bedroom with walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms with den/office or multi-functional room with double doors. The options are unlimited! Neighborhood is central to all the activities, shopping and dining available in Oro Valley and just minutes from Naranja Park that is a must visit. Don't miss out on this great home in a perfect location. 1-YR HOME WARRANTY. Seller will consider all reasonable offers.

