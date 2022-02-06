 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $400,000

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Rancho Vistoso. The kitchen has gorgeous cherry cabinets with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will remain. Ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful tile in living spaces with carpet in the bedrooms. Pre-wired in the ceiling for rear surround speakers in the great room and wired for speakers on the outside patio. The patio is also pre-plumbed for a gas grill. The owner's suite includes a bay window and a large walk-in closet. Very nice and well-maintained neighborhood. Pride of ownership shows as this home has been well cared for and immaculately maintained.

