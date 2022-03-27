 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $424,900

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $424,900

Seller to counter or accept offers from $424,900-$429,900. Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Oro Valley! Move in ready! This home has a great open floor plan featuring new interior paint and flooring. The gourmet kitchen is complete with new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and granite countertops. The bedrooms are generous with great closet space. Enjoy relaxing outside in the private backyard. Schedule a showing today! Owner is a licensed agent.

