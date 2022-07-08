3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $509,900

NEARLY NEW in Valley Vista!! 2021 built Pulte Barletta barely 6 months old & still under builder warranty! The Catalina backdrop in VV is a stunner! Home shows bigger than you think! Check out the versatility of 3 BR + DEN + FLEX SPACE + 2 BA. Love upgrades? 120'' ceiling fan in the great room, radiant heat barrier, solar resistant drapes, 4' ext to front and 2' to back, upgraded chef's kitchen with LG fridge and oven/micro combo, upgraded cabinets in kitchen & laundry, can lights, pendants, beautiful granite waterfall island and quartz counters in kitchen, nest thermostats, nest doorbell cam, security system, smart locks, fiber, whole house WiFi 6, and more! Valley Vista offers impeccable Catalina views; trails, bike path, play area & dog park nearby. Tucson Loop entrance 1.5 miles