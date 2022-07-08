 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $509,900

  • Updated

NEARLY NEW in Valley Vista!! 2021 built Pulte Barletta barely 6 months old & still under builder warranty! The Catalina backdrop in VV is a stunner! Home shows bigger than you think! Check out the versatility of 3 BR + DEN + FLEX SPACE + 2 BA. Love upgrades? 120'' ceiling fan in the great room, radiant heat barrier, solar resistant drapes, 4' ext to front and 2' to back, upgraded chef's kitchen with LG fridge and oven/micro combo, upgraded cabinets in kitchen & laundry, can lights, pendants, beautiful granite waterfall island and quartz counters in kitchen, nest thermostats, nest doorbell cam, security system, smart locks, fiber, whole house WiFi 6, and more! Valley Vista offers impeccable Catalina views; trails, bike path, play area & dog park nearby. Tucson Loop entrance 1.5 miles

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. An initiative drive fell short of needed signatures. That means, absent court intervention, Arizona will be able to start enforcing its territorial-era ban on abortion, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News