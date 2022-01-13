 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $525,000

This beautifully kept home sits Inside the serene Rancho Vistoso neighborhood. This is the perfect location if you love to Golf and the outdoors! Amazing views of the mountains and walking distance to the park. From the entrance, you are welcomed with the large open living room. There is a separate formal dining area, kitchen with endless cabinets and endless counter space. Another dining area with lots of windows to bring plenty of natural lighting. The large master bedroom contains 2 separate walk in closets, master bath has walk-in shower, separate wide, soaking tub and double vanity sinks. The assessment fees provide: • Onsite Association business office for local meeting space and staffing, • Maintenance of the common areas & more! see www.ranchovistosohoa.com

