 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $535,000

Beautiful inside and out with Catalina mountain views. This home is nicely kept and move-in ready. The pictures does not do this home justice. Come experience the high ceilings, spacious rooms, views and private back yard in person. Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News