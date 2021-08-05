 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $539,000

Beautifully Landscaped Corner Property on a Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desirable & Gated Hohokam Mesa Community in Oro Valley. The Open Floorplan & Beautiful Stone Clad Focal Point Fireplace Create the Perfect Setting for Entertainment & Gatherings. With 3Beds/2Baths, a Formal Dining/Media Room, Den & Niche Office There's Plenty of Room for Every Purpose! A Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Slate Stainless Steel Appliances, an Impressive 12' Granite Kitchen Island, Ample Cabinetry w/ Sliders & a Striking Decorative Glass/Stone Backsplash. Solar Tubes, Pendants & Recessed Lighting. Wide Halls for Accessibility. Generous Storage in the Garage & Separate Laundry Room. Gorgeous Yard w/ Flowering Cacti & Bushes, Citrus Trees, Raised Block Wall & Views of the Catalina Mountains. View this Beautiful Home Today!

