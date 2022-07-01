 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $544,000

  • Updated

NEARLY NEW!! 2021 built Pulte Barletta barely 6 months old & still under builder warranty! Need a ton of flexibility in your new floor plan? Check out the versatility of 3 BR + DEN + FLEX SPACE + 2 BA. Love upgrades? 120'' ceiling fan in the great room, radiant heat barrier, solar resistant drapes, 4' ext to front and 2' to back, upgraded chef's kitchen with LG fridge and oven/micro combo, upgraded cabinets in kitchen & laundry, can lights, arched doorways, pendant lighting, beautiful granite waterfall island and quartz counters in kitchen, nest thermostats, nest doorbell cam, security system, smart locks, fiber, whole house WiFi 6, and more! Valley Vista offers impeccable Catalina views; trails, bike path, play area & dog park nearby. Tucson Loop entrance 1.5 miles away.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Native students to get free tuition at UA

Native students to get free tuition at UA

Starting this fall, the University of Arizona will cover the costs of tuition and mandatory fees for any full-time, undergraduate student who is a member of one of Arizona's 22 federally recognized Native American tribes.

AZ's $335M border wall likely to be virtual, not on actual border

AZ's $335M border wall likely to be virtual, not on actual border

For Star subscribers: The Arizona Legislature has budgeted $335 million for border barrier construction. But what will actually be built might be a combination of a virtual wall and barriers around critical infrastructure not directly on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Governor's Office says.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News